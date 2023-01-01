Britney Spears clarifies new tattoo unrelated to ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears has clarified her new tattoo was unrelated to Justin Timberlake.



After reports arose connecting one of the Hold Me Closer singer’s new tattoos to a recent Instagram post she wrote about her ex Justin Timberlake, Britney shut down rumours the post and the tattoo were related.



The pop diva and former boybander met while filming The Mickey Mouse Club in the early 1990s. The pair revealed their relationship in 1999. Three years later, Spears and Timberlake split. It was later revealed she had been unfaithful to him.



On Tuesday, Spears took to social media and recalled the times she and Justin would play basketball together.



“When we used to shoot hoops TOGETHER,” Britney had written of Justin on Instagram, captioning a since-deleted photo of the pair. “That’s when miracles happened.”



On her tattoo, the singer told fans, “Can’t show it because it sucks.”



Britney later took to her Instagram Story refuting reports which had linked the two posts, saying, “Just to clarify… my tattoo had nothing to do with an ex in the past.”



She continued, “I simply did it because I wanted to!!! The pic with my ex is a time where there was less confusion on what it meant to be together.



“It is what it is.”