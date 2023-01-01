Animal shelter names four puppies after Taylor Swift songs after singer's donation

A Tennessee animal shelter has named four puppies after Taylor Swift songs.

Following the Lover singer’s recent donation to Williamson County Animal Center, the shelter announced in a Tuesday Facebook post they had named four puppies after her songs.

The animal center based in Franklin, created a lovely homage to Swift, 33, as a means of saying thank you for her support.

“We recently received a generous donation from legendary singer-songwriter Taylor Swift,” the post read, not revealing the amount that Taylor had donated. “While all Swifties know Taylor loves cats, we hope she won’t mind that we named our newest adoptable puppies after her songs: Carolina, Bejeweled, Midnight Rain and Willow.”

Captioning a series of photos featuring the dogs, the shelter described them as “black and white, female mixed-breed puppies”. They also announced that Midnight Rain and Willow had already been “adopted by loving families” the previous Saturday.

The post concluded, “We are very grateful for Taylor's support of our shelter, which serves the pets of Williamson County through adoption, spay & neuter, enforcement, microchips, rabies clinics, and paw pantry.”