Legendary musician David Crosby dies

Singer-songwriter David Crosby has died at the age of 81.

The musician, who was a founding member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, passed away on Thursday.

In a statement to Variety, David's wife Jan Dance announced the sad news.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music," she commented. "Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

David joined the Byrds in 1964, with the group becoming known for a version of Bob Dylan's Mr. Tambourine Man and an adaptation of Peter Seeger's Turn! Turn! Turn!

Later, the California native joined Stephen Stills and Graham Nash to form Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN) in 1968. The group went on to have hits such as Marrakesh Express, Teach Your Children, and Our House.

David was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with the Byrds in 1991, and again, for CSN in 1997.

The star had a long history of medical issues and was the recipient of a liver transplant in 1994.

David is also survived by his three other children, James, Donovan, and Erika, from previous relationships.