Cardi B didn't submit WAP for Grammys because she was 'afraid' of winning

Cardi B opted not to submit WAP for a Grammy Award because she was "afraid" of the reaction if she won.



The I Like It rapper dropped the sexually provocative track, which features guest vocals from Megan Thee Stallion, in August 2020.



While the track was a hit and topped music charts around the world, during a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show podcast, Cardi admitted that she didn't feel comfortable with nominating WAP for awards.



"You know what? This is something that - it's like, I need to stop letting the Internet control my life," she noted. "Because I didn't want to submit WAP because I was afraid that if I win or if I... You know what's so crazy? The Internet got me even afraid of winning. That is insane."



In response, Jason recalled how mad he was at his friend for not seeking more recognition for the success of WAP.



"I wanted to jump through the phone and scream at you. Because what I loved about this song is that it united two superstars," he added.



Despite the song not being nominated, Cardi and Megan performed WAP at the 2021 Grammy Awards show.