Tom Grennan 'crushed' by death of young fan

Tom Grennan has paid tribute to a young fan who has lost her battle with cancer.



The 'You Are Not Alone' hitmaker has been left "crushed" by the passing of mega-fan Amber on the eve of her ninth birthday, having previously helped grant her Make-A-Wish request of having her own festival.



He tweeted this week alongside a picture of the pair at the special event: "My little superstar Amber I wish I wasn’t writing this, your passing the night before your 9th birthday has crushed me. I know you will be watching and singing at every gig I do and I’ll carry your spirit and smile with me forever. Love to the family x F*** you cancer! RIP Amber."



Make-A-Wish UK commented: "The lovely Amber. Granting her wish 'to have a festival' is something we'll never forget and her bright smile will always be remembered by all of us at Make-A-Wish UK. We're sending the warmest wishes to you Tom."



Meanwhile, Tom has just launched a new podcast called 'The Tom Grennan Phone In'.



The 27-year-old star will be joined by a special guest for each episode, including Vicky McClure, Roman Kemp, Jaackmaate, Mimi Webb and Zara McDermott.



The first episode is available now and features Tom's friend, Jaackmaate.



The BRIT-nominated star said of the podacst: "Ring riiiiinnnnggggg! I'm so excited to be launching my first podcast with a dream lineup of guests. Last week I was nominated for a BRIT and this week I'm launching my first podcast. You are not ready for what's coming next - dreams coming true! Tune in for chats and maybe a couple of surprises!"Tom Grennan has paid tribute to a young fan who has lost her battle with cancer.



The 'You Are Not Alone' hitmaker has been left "crushed" by the passing of mega-fan Amber on the eve of her ninth birthday, having previously helped grant her Make-A-Wish request of having her own festival.



He tweeted this week alongside a picture of the pair at the special event: "My little superstar Amber I wish I wasn’t writing this, your passing the night before your 9th birthday has crushed me. I know you will be watching and singing at every gig I do and I’ll carry your spirit and smile with me forever. Love to the family x F*** you cancer! RIP Amber."



Make-A-Wish UK commented: "The lovely Amber. Granting her wish 'to have a festival' is something we'll never forget and her bright smile will always be remembered by all of us at Make-A-Wish UK. We're sending the warmest wishes to you Tom."



Meanwhile, Tom has just launched a new podcast called 'The Tom Grennan Phone In'.



The 27-year-old star will be joined by a special guest for each episode, including Vicky McClure, Roman Kemp, Jaackmaate, Mimi Webb and Zara McDermott.



The first episode is available now and features Tom's friend, Jaackmaate.



The BRIT-nominated star said of the podacst: "Ring riiiiinnnnggggg! I'm so excited to be launching my first podcast with a dream lineup of guests. Last week I was nominated for a BRIT and this week I'm launching my first podcast. You are not ready for what's coming next - dreams coming true! Tune in for chats and maybe a couple of surprises!"