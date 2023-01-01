Joe Trohman 'stepping away' from Fall Out Boy

Guitarist Joe Trohman is taking a break from Fall Out Boy to focus on his mental health.



The musician revealed via social media on Wednesday night that he was burnt out and needed to take a break to focus on his health.



"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful," Joe wrote in a statement on the band's accounts. "Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."



Joe admitted it was a difficult decision to make, especially as the band is gearing up to release a new album, and assured fans that he will "absolutely" be back.



"Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one hundred percent," he continued. "In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."



He concluded his message, "Smell you sooner than later."



Earlier on Wednesday, Fall Out Boy announced their eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust, and released its lead single, Love from the Other Side.



In a fantasy animated sequence at the start of the music video, Joe was turned into a large raccoon by a wizard, and somebody dressed as a raccoon performed alongside Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump, and Andy Hurley for the rest of the promo.



The trio performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! without Joe on Wednesday night.



So Much (for) Stardust will be released on 24 March.