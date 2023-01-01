Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees

Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Electric Light Orchestra's Jeff Lynne and more have been chosen for induction into the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Sade, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose are also being honoured at the induction ceremony on June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Rap icon Snoop - who is known for hits including 'Drop It Like It's Hot' and 'Gin and Juice' - follows in the footsteps of previous hip-hop inductees Missy Elliott and Jay-Z in being recognised for their songwriting.

Estefan is known for the classics 'Rhythm Is Gonna Get You' and 'Let’s Get Loud', while ELO star Lynne penned timeless classics such as 'Mr. Blue Sky' and 'Evil Woman' and 'Hold On Tight'.

Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement: “The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch.

“The 2023 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

Mariah Carey and Lil Nas X were among those recognised at the 2022 induction.

The former called for more women to be considered for induction.

She said at the ceremony: "I read that out of the 439 total inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, only 32 have been women, until now."

And rapper Nas, 23, who was honoured with the Hal David Starlight Award, which pays tribute to young songwriters whose work is impacting the music industry, called for more diversity at awards.

He said: “I think we have a long way to go in some places, but I feel like the world is definitely trying its best to change in many ways.”

Meanwhile, Snoop has just announced the rescheduled dates for his UK and Ireland tour.

The legendary star will kick off the arena jaunt at Belfast's SSE Arena on March 14, followed by dates in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Dublin, Leeds, and Birmingham.

Snoop will be joined by his peers and collaborators Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice and D12.

Irish rap duo Versatile are also hitting the road with the icons of the West Coast scene.