Adam Lambert slams reports of Theo James playing George Michael in biopic

Adam Lambert has criticised the prospect of Theo James portraying George Michael in a biopic.

It was recently reported that The White Lotus star is the top contender for the lead role in an upcoming biopic on the late Wham! singer and he expressed an interest in the film last week, noting their shared Greek heritage.

"Oh yeah, I would love that. He's a lot of Greek, and I'm a lot of Greek," Theo said of playing the British musician during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Put that Greek together, and you get falafel."

Writers at The Advocate covered the story on Instagram and acting Queen frontman Adam made it clear that he didn't approve of the coveted part going to a straight actor.

"Yay another straight man playing a gay icon," he wrote in the comments alongside an eye-roll emoji.

Editors at the Daily Mail reported over the weekend that a big-budget biopic was in the works with the endorsement of George's family. However, his estate later issued a statement insisting this wasn't true.

"To all of George's Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael's family has endorsed a so called 'biopic' about his life," the statement reads, reports The Guardian. "On behalf of George's family and (George Michael Entertainment) we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way."

The Careless Whisper singer died in 2016.