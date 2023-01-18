Liam Gallagher isn't working on new solo music for 'a while'

Liam Gallagher has said he won't be returning to the studio anytime soon.

The 50-year-old rock star - who this week sparked hope of an Oasis reunion when he claimed his estranged brother Noel Gallagher had been on the phone "begging forgiveness" amid his divorce from Sara MacDonald - has been responding to his fans' questions on Twitter and was asked whether he'll be working on new solo music soon.

However, Liam - whose last solo album was 2022's 'C'mon You Know' - replied: "Not for a while."

On Wednesday (18.01.23), the 'Wall of Glass' singer tweeted: "Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or f*** him off (sic)"

It's not clear if the band's former frontman was joking or not, however the post led to Graham Coxon, guitarist for rival group Blur, calling on the brothers to put their longstanding feud behind them.

He replied: "Do it."

Liam was asked by one follower if the 'Wonderwall' group getting back together would "overshadow" Blur's upcoming reunion gigs, to which he replied: "Of course."

Liam's tweeting spree comes after Noel said he will "never say never" to an Oasis reunion.

The 55-year-old musician - who left the group in August 2009 after insisting he "could not go on working" with his brother Liam Gallagher "a day longer" - admitted he isn't against the idea of teaming up with his sibling again, but it "would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances".

He said: "You should never say never, [but] it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances.

"That's not to say that those circumstances would never come about."

When asked by BBC Radio Manchester’s Mike Sweeney how he and Liam are getting on, he replied: "Oh, brilliantly, yeah. Genuinely, yeah.

"He [Liam] has taken a year out apparently to find himself."