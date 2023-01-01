Kim Kardashian gave Cardi B recommendations for plastic surgeons

Kim Kardashian has reportedly given Cardi B recommendations for plastic surgeons.



During an appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Cardi recalled one cosmetic treatment she regretted, and how she rectified it.



The 30-year-old mother of two made the revelation while talking about her nose procedure and butt-lift. While the rapper hasn't shied away from discussing plastic surgery, Kim, 42, has notoriously denied ever having it.



“I did some fillers on my nose and f****d it up,” Cardi admitted via Just Jared, adding she tried to have the fillers removed and eventually got a nose job in 2020.



Cardi was the first guest on Revolt TV's The Jason Lee Show, and audio from the conversation first dropped on the Jason Lee Podcast, where she discussed her cosmetic operations.



Host Jason Lee asked, “I remember the time we were at Kris (Jenner)’s house and Kim gave you a list of people you could call and get help. You didn’t call none of those people, you just did it at home?”



The Up rapper responded, “I called a couple of people that she gave me.”



Cardi also recently revealed on social media she had biopolymers fillers removed from her bottom a few months ago, calling the procedure "crazy".



She previously stated her insecurities drove her to seek surgery but during the interview with Lee, she declared she was "done" with plastic surgery right now.



"Oh, I'm done. I look great!" she exclaimed.