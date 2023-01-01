Billie Eilish files for restraining order against alleged stalker

Billie Eilish has filed for a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker.



According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Happier Than Ever singer has filed a request for a temporary restraining order against Christopher Anderson, who she alleged had broken into her family’s home multiple times.



In the documents, Eilish’s father Patrick O’Connell claimed that Anderson arrived uninvited at Eilish’s Los Angeles residence on multiple occasions since December 2022, professing his love for the singer and asking to meet her.



Eilish detailed she and her family had called the police five times and filed reports on the incidents.



Anderson’s alleged behaviour has caused Eilish “substantial anxiety, fear and emotional distress” for her own safety as well as her family’s, the documents added. She continued she no longer felt comfortable visiting her family with Anderson looming.



The temporary restraining order request sought to protect Eilish, along with her brother Finneas and her parents, O’Connell and Maggie Baird.



Police responded to a call at O’Connell and Baird’s home in January after a trespasser was allegedly spotted scaling their fence, Page Six reports.



In 2020, Eilish was granted a three-year restraining order protecting her from Prenell Rousseau after she alleged that he repeatedly appeared uninvited at her Los Angeles home. Her home address had been previously leaked online, which she told Rolling Stone was a “traumatising experience”.