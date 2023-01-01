Dolly Parton taps Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks to appear on rock album

Dolly Parton has collaborated with Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks on songs for her upcoming rock album.

After the music superstar was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November, she announced that she was working on her first-ever rock record.

And during an appearance on The View on Tuesday, Dolly revealed she has teamed up with several "iconic singers" on the project, set to be titled Rock Star.

Confirming McCartney will feature, the country legend went on to note that she finished recording with Nicks earlier this week.

When asked whether Mick Jagger has signed up, Dolly admitted that she has approached him about a guest appearance, but planned on recording her own version of The Rolling Stones' (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction.

"Well, I'm doing my best to try and get him on (Rock Star). But I did his song anyway," she responded. "I think Pink and Brandi Carlile are gonna be singing on that particular song with me."

Elsewhere, Dolly confirmed she also plans to record with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, former Journey lead singer Steve Perry, Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty, and Cher, and that the album will feature covers of Prince's Purple Rain, Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven, and Lynyrd Skynyrd's Free Bird.

"I'm even gonna have Cher on (the album)," the 76-year-old smiled. "I've been getting a song for her, we've been trying to get the right thing together. But that's going to be a big thrill I think."