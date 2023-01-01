Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan have been named as the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees.

The Gin & Juice rapper and Rhythm Is Gonna Get You singer will be inducted alongside Electric Light Orchestra founder Jeff Lynne, Sade Adu, Alanis Morrisette's longtime collaborator Glen Ballard, songwriter Teddy Riley, and early Taylor Swift co-writer Liz Rose.

"The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch . . . nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter," said SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers.

"We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognising some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2023 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world."

On Instagram, Estefan called the induction a "dream I never could have imagined would come true" and thanked anyone who had listened to her music over the years.

The inductees will be honoured at the organisation's 52nd Annual Induction and Awards Gala in New York City on 15 June.