Cardi B granted extension to complete community service over strip club attack

Cardi B has been granted an extension to complete her court-ordered community service sentence for attacking two strip club employees.



Back in September, the 30-year-old accepted a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment in exchange for 15 days of community service.



She was given a deadline of 17 January to complete her sentence, however, on Tuesday, she appeared in a court in Queens, New York to ask for an extension. The WAP hitmaker was given until 1 March to complete her 15 days.



Cardi's representative Drew Findling told TMZ, "Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors. She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1st to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York."



A rep for the Queens District Attorney's Office confirmed to the outlet that Cardi had failed to start her community service obligation before she appeared in court on Tuesday. Sources told TMZ that she will be logging some days this week.



The Bodak Yellow star was originally charged with felony assault for orchestrating and participating in the attack of two female bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Flushing, Queens in August 2018.



As part of her plea deal, she was also ordered to stay away from both women for three years.