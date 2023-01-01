Britney Spears immediately regrets new tattoo

Britney Spears has admitted her new tattoo "sucks".



The Stronger hitmaker shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday showing her getting a tattoo on her right forearm in a hotel room in Maui, Hawaii.



In the clip, Britney stood while the tattoo artist inked a small design on the underside of her arm, and a glimpse of the body art could be seen as Britney danced around the room and said, "Tattoo time, tattoo time."



However, in the caption, the 41-year-old explained that she wouldn't be sharing a detailed look at the tattoo because it "sucks" and needs to be fixed.



"Tattoo in Maui 3 days ago !!!" she wrote. "Can't show it because it sucks (crying with laughter emojis) !!! Like really really sucks !!! S**t !!! Psss ... I have to fix it !!!"



Later on Tuesday night, the pop star appeared on her husband Sam Asghari's Instagram Stories and poked fun at a viral video of her so-called "meltdown" at a restaurant in Woodland Hills, California on Friday.



Using a cat filter, she said, "All right, the best thing about the TMZ video, to me personally - I'm starving - was the pasta. What if I jumped from one table to the next in the video and I ate the pasta?"



Sam appeared beside her and quipped, "Like a cat."



The actor previously denied reports of a meltdown, telling his Instagram followers: "Don't believe what you read online people."