'It's very close to being finished': The xx star Romy gives update on debut solo album

Romy's debut solo album is "very close" to being complete.



The xx star released her debut solo single 'Lifetime' in 2020, but fans are still waiting for a full album from the musician and DJ.



And Romy has teased that the project is in the vein of her latest Fred Again.. collaboration 'Strong' and is “club-inspired, dance-y, emotional."



During an appearance on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, she said of the progress of her LP: “It is actually, and I can say this now, very close to being finished.



“And it took a bit longer than I thought, and thank you for being patient."



Quizzed on whether fans can expect the album this year, she replied: “I mean, yeah, I really hope so. That’s not in my control, but I’m really excited and it’s been really fun working with the people I’ve worked with on it. And I’m excited for people to hear it.”



What's more, Romy confirmed she reunited with her xx bandmates Oliver Sim and Jamie xx to pen some new tunes over the festive period.



She said: “There’s so much love there. It’s been really fun to do some new stuff and learn and have a new experiences like this.”



The reunion comes after Oliver teased new music is "definitely" on the cards.



The composer - who dropped his debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’ in 2021 - reassured fans that while the trio is busy with their respective solo careers, they will regroup to record new tunes.



Appearing on the Consequence’s 'Kyle Meredith With…' podcast, he said: “The xx will always be my home and will always be my priority. And normally I wouldn’t speak for Romy [Madley Croft] and Jamie [xx], but I know they feel the same. I think all of us doing our solo projects just makes me excited. It’s like, how is this gonna change the band? What have we all learned independently? And nothing is recorded at the moment, but there is more music from The xx, definitely.”



The xx's last studio album was 2017's 'I See You', and in 2018 they released remix LP 'Remixes'.



In summer 2018, bassist-and-vocalist Oliver gave an update on the progress of their new material.



He said: "I've done a lot of work with Romy in the last couple of weeks. "I've done a lot of work with Jamie, but we haven't had that moment yet of all three of us being in the room together."



He added that they'd been working on individual projects "as if we're making our own records".



Away from the band, singer-and-guitarist Romy has co-written a number of tracks, including Dua Lipa and Silk City's mega-hit 'Electricity', while Jamie co-wrote Florence + The Machine's 'Big God' and is listed as a producer on Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus' 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'.



Last year, Romy teamed up with Fred Again... on 'Lights Out', while Jamie had been touring and playing festivals.