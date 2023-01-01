Frank Ocean drops biggest hint yet a new album is on the way

Frank Ocean has suggested he has a new album on the way.

The 35-year-old star had previously made it known that he would release new music as one-off singles instead of album form, but he has seemingly had a change of heart and has teased a potential follow-up to 2016's 'Blonde' on a poster for his merchandise.

The print notes that a "fictitious recording artist" (seemingly Ocean) preferred “the singles distribution model as opposed to the long-form album model,” as it was “more suited to modern consumption habits."

The biggest hint yet that another LP is on the way came with the admission that: “The Recording Artist has since changed his mind about the singles model, and is again interested in more durational bodies of work.”

The 'Novacane' hitmaker - who is headlining Coachella this April - wiped his Instagram page clear in September, suggesting new music is imminent.

Since 'Blonde', fans have had a slew of singles, including ‘DHL’, ‘In My Room’, ‘Cayendo’ and ‘Dear April’.

Ocean has also aired unreleased music on his 'Blonded Radio' show.

In 2021, HITS Daily Double reported that Ocean had been "taking meetings and playing new music for execs as he plans his return."

The 'Swim Good' hitmaker is no longer signed to a label, after splitting from Def Jam Recordings before the release of 'Blonde'.

And the outlet claimed Ocean is trying “his best to avoid doing business with the majors."

The 'Nikes' star had previously insisted he doesn't feel the need to release a full collection of songs and suggested he might stick to a "half-a-song format".

At the time, he said: "Because I am not in a record deal, I don't have to operate in an album format. I can operate in half-a-song format."

The 'Slide' hitmaker also said it was important for him to self-release 'Blonde', because he didn't have to worry about how it did in the charts like his previous album, 2012's 'Channel Orange'.

He said: "With this record ['Blonde'] in particular, I wanted to feel like I won before the record came out, and I did, and so it took a lot pressure off of me about how the record even would perform after the fact. Once the goal is met, everything else is lagniappe. It's not essential for me to have a big debut week, it's not essential for me to have big radio records."