Cardi B recalls moment she and Offset found out about Takeoff's death

Cardi B has recalled the moment she and her husband Offset learned about the death of his bandmate and cousin Takeoff.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas on 1 November. He was 28 years old.

Cardi revealed on The Jason Lee Show podcast that she and Offset were supposed to go to a Halloween party in New York that night but ended up staying at home after their daughter Kulture vomited on Cardi's costume.

Reflecting on the moment they received the news, she recalled, "We just fell asleep and out of nowhere, Offset's phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing. Offset picked up the phone and he (was) just like, 'Noooo,' and he (was) screaming and screaming. I'm like, 'What's going on?' and he's like, 'Takeoff is dead.'"

The WAP rapper admitted she didn't believe her husband at first.

"I smacked him and I said, 'Don't say that. Like, don't say that!' And then he (was) just screaming and just throwing things, throwing up, running all over and I was so scared," she remembered. "I was just crying so much. It was terrible."

The 30-year-old added that the weeks after Takeoff's death were "a sensitive time" in their house and they both found "any little bad thing" very "triggering".

Offset and Takeoff, who were cousins once removed, formed Migos with Quavo, Takeoff's uncle.