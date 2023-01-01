Taylor Swift and SZA quash beef rumours over charts

Taylor Swift has heaped praise on her chart rival SZA's LP 'SOS'.

The pair's fandoms caused a stir on social media earlier this month when the latter's hit single 'Kill Bill' spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard 100, while Taylor's 'Midnights' cut 'Anti-Hero' sat at number two.

However, the pair have quashed the suggestion of any beef between them.

Taylor re-shared Billboard's article about 'Anti-Hero' becoming the longest-leading number on the Hot 100 chart after eight weeks on her Instagram Story and added: “Been listening to [SZA’s] album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!!”

And SZA responded her own Story: “Congratulations to Tay Tay! And thank you so much your album and writing is phenomenal… as always.”

Earlier this month, SZA - whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - shot down the idea that she had fallen out with the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker over their chart battle.

She tweeted: “Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that.

“I don’t have beef [with] ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!

“Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should. LOVE TO EVERYONE. (sic)"

'SOS' is the first album to spend five weeks on the Billboard 200 chart since Adele's '30', with Taylor's 'Midnights' currently sat at number two.

Meanwhile, Taylor recently gave 'Anti-Hero' its live debut at The 1975's London show.

Matty Healy and co headlined The O2 arena last week and had a very unexpected treat in store.

In a move no-one anticipated, the 33-year-old US pop megastar appeared on stage in a shiny silver sequin gown and performed the hit and an acoustic cover of The 1975's track 'The City'.

The surprise appearance comes after Matty claimed the indie pop band "worked on" a version of 'Midnights' that didn't come to fruition.