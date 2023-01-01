Cardi B reveals why she called off divorce from Offset

Cardi B has opened up about reuniting with her husband Offset after she filed for divorce.



During a Tuesday appearance on The Jason Lee Show, the Up rapper discussed reconciling with her husband Offset after she filed for divorce in September 2020.



"Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye to eye. This was, like, the same year that I filed for divorce and everything," Cardi told the host, according to Billboard. "The main thing that was really bothering me, I'm gonna let him say it himself... I want him to say it because I feel like that's really part of his story."



Cardi and Offset reconciled a month later and she subsequently dropped her divorce petition.



"The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed. And it showed me that he wanted to change for me," she explained. "You (can) just see when somebody's trying."



The rapper continued, "I feel like we got married so young, and we got married so, like, spontaneously. And we did know each other, but we kinda didn't know each other.



"We just was in love with each other and we had, like, a little toxic relationship... During our marriage and by time passing, we grew. We grew with each other."



Reflecting on becoming pregnant with her daughter Kulture when she and Offset "weren't on good terms" in 2018, Cardi said, "I had worked so hard and everything and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, like, what's gonna happen after this?' I just had this feeling, like, it's going to be OK."



Cardi and Offset got married in September 2017. Kulture was born in July 2018, while their son Wave was born in September 2021.