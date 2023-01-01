Noel Gallagher will 'never say never' to Oasis reunion

Noel Gallagher will "never say never" to an Oasis reunion.

The 55-year-old singer - who left the group in August 2009 after insisting he "could not go on working" with his brother Liam Gallagher "a day longer" - admitted he isn't against the idea of teaming up with his sibling again, but it "would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances".

He said: "You should never say never, [but] it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances.

"That's not to say that those circumstances would never come about."

When asked by BBC Radio Manchester’s Mike Sweeney how he and 50-year-old Liam are getting on, he replied: "Oh, brilliantly, yeah. Genuinely, yeah.

"He [Liam] has taken a year out apparently to find himself."

But in October, Noel insisted there is "no point" reuniting Oasis, because the Britpop band sells “as many records now” as they did during their 90s heyday.

When asked if they would ever reform, he quipped: “Er, would you go on holiday with your ex-missus?

“As funny as this sounds. Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were. And I’m happy with it. "

The Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds frontman admitted “there’s no point” to getting back together as everyone is thriving - including his estranged brother Liam, who sold out Knebworth last summer after their iconic 1996 shows - since they left the group behind.

Noel said: “If we got back together there would be a circus – and there’s no point. Just leave it as it is. I’m happy. He’s [Liam Gallagher] doing his thing. He’s still selling out Knebworth. It’s like, mate, good luck to you, do you know what I mean?”

Last year, Liam said the ‘Definitely, Maybe’ band - who have sold more than 70 million albums across the world - “should never have split up” and he would “love” them to get back together after their 2009 break up.

The 50-year-old singer said: “If it happens, it happens. But I’m quite happy doing [my solo career]. We should never have split up, but we did, and this is where we’re at.”