Randy Newman postpones tour after major neck surgery

Randy Newman has postponed his UK and European tour after surgery for a broken neck.

The 79-year-old singer songwriter has revealed he needed major surgery and while the procedure was a success, he isn't "quite ready" to hit the road again yet.

He said in a statement: "Recently, I noticed I was shrinking. People over whom I had towered now towered over me. Could this be payback for having written 'Short People'?"

"Turns out, my neck was broken. They operated on me successfully, I think. For even now, I look less like an anteater and more like a folk rock artist from the early ’60s.

"But the doctor said I’m not quite ready to tour. I was really looking forward to coming to Europe to perform.

"I miss performing a great deal and I look forward to a time when I can come. I’m sorry I won’t see you this time but I will see you soon."

The shows - which were set for February - were first announced in 2019 and scheduled for the following year, but they were initially delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post on the 'You've Got A Friend In Me' hitmaker's official Twitter account, his team confirmed he couldn't "safely travel of perform" at the moment.

They said: "Unfortunately, due to ongoing recovery from his most recent surgery, Randy Newman is unable to safely travel or perform. Therefore his European tour must be postponed.

"His medical team is currently unable to determine when he will be ready, and they will continue to work on his healing and monitor his progress so he can return to doing what he loves: playing music for his fans."