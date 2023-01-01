Jennifer Lopez confirms Madonna and Britney Spears 'talked about' involving her in VMAs kiss

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed she was originally involved in Madonna and Britney Spears’s kiss.



While speaking to E! News for an interview published on Tuesday, the Shotgun Wedding star recalled being asked to play Christina Aguilera’s part in Madonna and Britney Spears’s performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.



Madonna, Britney, and Christina sang Madonna’s track Hollywood at the awards show, during which Madonna kissed Britney, then turned around and kissed Christina. After the kiss, the song transitioned and Missy Elliott joined the stage.



“Yes, that is actually true,” Jennifer revealed when asked to confirm that she was originally set to take on Christina’s role in the show. “I was filming a movie in Canada.”



She explained, “We had met - me, her (Madonna) and Britney - to do it, at (Madonna’s) home. I just couldn’t get off the film, so we couldn’t do it.



“Then they got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it.”



Jennifer concluded, “I didn’t wind up doing it, but yeah, we had talked about it… I love Madonna, I’m a huge fan, I always have been.”



Elsewhere in her interview, the singer and actress revealed her go-to karaoke song: Madonna’s 1984 hit Like A Virgin.



At Britney’s 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari, the Hold Me Closer singer recreated her VMAs kiss with Madonna, who attended the reception.