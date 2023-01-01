NEWS Tom Grennan announces new podcast ‘The Tom Grennan Phone In’ Newsdesk Share with :





Chart-topping BRIT and Ivor Novello Award nominated singer-songwriter Tom Grennan has launched his hilarious new phone-in podcast show, ‘The Tom Grennan Phone In’.



In each episode Tom welcomes a special guest into his studio for a fun conversation, with guests set to include Vicky McClure, Roman Kemp, Jaackmaate, Mimi Webb and Zara McDermott.



Although Tom has dutifully prepared his own questions to ask his guests, he’s also decided to open up his studio phone lines for friends and fans to call in and join the conversation.



Callers could be anyone from family members, Premier League footballers, mates, famous actors, or even members of Girls Aloud.



The first episode of The Tom Grennan Phone In will launch on 19th January with Tom’s first guest and friend, Jaackmaate.



Discussing the podcast, Tom says “Ring riiiiinnnnggggg! I’m so excited to be launching my first podcast with a dream lineup of guests. Last week I was nominated for a BRIT and this week I’m launching my first podcast. You are not ready for what’s coming next - dreams coming true! Tune in for chats and maybe a couple of surprises!”



The announcement follows the news of Tom Grennan’s third consecutive BRIT Award nomination, currently shortlisted for Alternative/Rock Act at the 2023 awards, Tom also received nominations for Song of the Year with MasterCard for his international smash hit ‘Little Bit Of Love’, and Alternative/Rock Act, at the 2022 ceremony.



Looking ahead to a UK arena tour, and a brand new studio album titled ‘What Ifs & Maybes’ due for release via Insanity Records in summer 2023, Tom is stepping into the new year with planet-sized ambition.



The What Ifs & Maybes UK tour will begin in March 2023 marking Tom’s first headline arena shows. Tom has also made huge efforts to keep ticket prices low for all fans, with many praising his decision to cut all platinum packages and VIP tickets, setting an example to the industry.



Tom already counts four UK Top 10 singles to his name. And a hat-trick of his 2022 tracks, ‘Remind Me’, ‘Not Over Yet’ with KSI and ‘Lionheart (Fearless)’ with Joel Corry, have all been named in The Biggest Songs of 2022 by The Official Big Top 40. Two of Tom’s platinum-selling anthems, 'Little Bit Of Love' and ‘By Your Side’, scored in the Top Three most played songs of 2021 - both taken from Tom’s breakthrough UK #1 and BRIT-certified GOLD album, ‘Evering Road’.



The Tom Grennan Phone-in is a Banana Stand Ltd / Insanity Records Production.



Tickets for Tom Grennan’s What Ifs & Maybe’s UK Headline Arena Tour are on sale below.

