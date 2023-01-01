Madonna to embark on 40th-anniversary tour

Madonna has announced a major world tour to mark her 40th anniversary in the music business.

On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop confirmed the 35-date trek, titled Madonna: The Celebration Tour, and promised that the shows will explore her "artistic journey" over the course of the past four decades and pay respect to her beloved New York City.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," she stated.

The Celebration Tour will kick off at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on 15 July, with Madonna making stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, before heading to Europe for gigs in 11 cities, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm.

She will wrap up at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on 1 December.

To share the news, the Material Girl hitmaker also posted a video featuring stars like Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, and Eric Andre on her Instagram page.

The clip, a nod to her 1991 film Truth or Dare, culminated with Amy Schumer urging the 64-year-old to go on tour again.

"The answer is f**k yeah. Eighties, 1990s, 2000s, four decades of music avec moi (with me) ... welcome to the party, b**ches!" Madonna exclaimed.

The superstar last went on tour in 2019, in support of her Madame X album, though the trek was plagued with cancellations due to her struggle with a knee injury.