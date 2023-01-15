Haim are working on their fourth album.



The ‘Summer Girl’ trio - which consists of sisters Este Haim, 36, Danielle Haim, 33, and Alana Haim, 31 - are back in the studio making their latest LP, according to a video posted to social media, captioned “HAIM4”.



On a TikTok shared on Monday (15.01.23), the text reads: “When your sisters are making you get back in the studio but you were born to be an Oscar award winning actress.



In the clip, Alana - who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2021 movie ‘Licorice Pizza’ opposite Cooper Hoffman, the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman - mouths “Please, I’m a star,” the viral audio spoken by actress Mia Goth in the horror film, ‘Pearl’.



The band - who recently appeared in Taylor Swift’s star-studded music video for her single ‘Bejeweled’ as her evil step-sisters alongside Laura Dern, Dita von Teese and Pat McGrath - previously revealed they are “always writing” before they hit the stage at Glastonbury Festival this summer.



Alana said: “We’re always writing, it never stops. I think the biggest thing is being away from touring for two years was the most heartbreaking for us, we’ve always considered ourselves a touring band.



“We love playing live, and we just did our tour in the states and in a couple of weeks we get to do our UK tour, and we’re just so excited. We’re playing The O2 arena!”



The news comes as Haim marks a decade this year since they dropped their first LP ‘Days Are Gone’ in 2013. Their smash-hit was followed up with 2017’s ‘Something to Tell You’, which came out three years before ‘Women in Music Pt III’.



Their latest live dates include their opening slot on certain dates on Taylor’s upcoming Eras tour - which will celebrate her ten studio albums like her new offering ‘Midnights’ - which the threesome posted on Instagram, writing: “WHO’S READY FOR ROUND 2?”.