Sam Asghari denies Britney Spears had 'meltdown' at restaurant

Sam Asghari has denied a report suggesting Britney Spears recently had a "meltdown" at a restaurant.



Over the weekend, editors at TMZ reported that the popstar caused a scene while out with her husband in Woodland Hills, California on Friday night.



Eyewitnesses claimed Britney was acting "manic" and "talking gibberish", however, footage posted online only showed her hiding her face with a menu while another customer filmed her on a phone in the middle of the restaurant.



On Saturday night, Sam took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Don't believe what you read online people."



In addition, he told TMZ on Monday that he was "frustrated" by the situation and felt "disrespected" by fellow restaurant patrons taking photos.



"People get a little too excited to see my wife so everybody is filming, doing their thing," Sam commented. "But you know how it is, fame comes with the territory and I went to get the car to get the hell out of there, and people just thought I'd left, but that didn't happen. So, it is what it is man."



Britney and Sam wed in June 2022, seven months after her controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated.