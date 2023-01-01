Selena Gomez dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez is reportedly dating musician Drew Taggart.



According to editors at Us Weekly, the Only Murders in the Building actress and The Chainsmokers star recently started seeing each other but remain "very casual".



"They aren't trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs," a source divulged.



The insider also claimed that Selena is "so affectionate" with the DJ and that the pair are having "a lot of fun together".



Representatives for the 30-year-old have not yet commented on the report.



Drew, 33, was most recently linked to Steve Jobs's daughter, Eve Jobs.



Meanwhile, Selena was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber between 2010 and 2018, and also briefly dated The Weeknd in 2017.