New Order release a Blue Monday t-shirt in aid for mental health charity MIND

New Order have released a ‘Blue Monday’ t-shirt in aid of mental health charity MIND.

The ‘World in Motion’ hitmakers are “proud” to have teamed up with the Campaign Against Living Miserably to mark ‘Blue Monday’ (16.01.23) - the day that shares the name of their 1983 hit track and is believed to be the most depressing day of the year - to raise awareness and money for mental health treatment with the garment.

The band said in a statement: “We are proud to be ambassadors for CALM and honoured to be using ‘Blue Monday’ to help raise awareness for the brilliant work they do to support millions of people struggling with their mental health.”

The iconic Factory Records’ graphic designer, Peter Saville - who was behind the iconic artwork on the original single of the same name - labelled his work on the top as “tongue in cheek” as he lauded the work of the charity.

The 67-year-old artist said: “It’s a bit tongue and cheek launching a commemorative Blue Monday tee on Monday 16th January. But ultimately we wanted to use this as a vehicle to raise awareness and funds for CALM’s important work.

"Whether you’re having a Blue Monday, Tuesday or Thursday, we want people to know that CALM is there for you every day if you’re struggling.”

Simon Gunning, the charity’s chief executive, hailed the venture a “brilliantly creative idea”.

He said: “’Blue Monday’ has been on repeat since 1983 for a generation of music lovers. From the first beat of the intro, to perhaps the most iconic 12” sleeve of all time, millions of people are instantly drawn into what has rightly become one of the best-loved tracks in British music history – and that memorable opening line ‘How does it feel?’ fits perfectly into CALM’s ethos of support.

“To have New Order and Peter Saville, to support us with such a brilliantly creative idea we will reach thousands of people with the clear message that whether it’s the middle of January or any other day, CALM is always here for you.”

Recently, the group's Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris marked the 42nd anniversary of their Joy Division bandmate Ian Curtis' suicide by testifying in the UK Parliament about how they didn't spot the signs.

Bernard said:“Originally, we didn’t think he had a mental health problem – we thought he had a problem with epilepsy.

“His lyrics were a bit on the dark side, to put it mildly, but when Ian was with us on a day-to-day basis and in rehearsals, he was a good laugh.

“You look at a lot of photos of Ian at the time, and a lot of them are of him with his head in his hands. Those photos were taken in the two weeks before he died. Most of the rest of the time, he was fine.”