Harry Styles confirmed to perform at The BRIT Awards 2023

Harry Styles will perform live at the BRITs ceremony taking place Saturday 11th February live from The O2 arena and exclusively broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.



Harry, who is nominated for four BRIT awards this year: Mastercard Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop/R&B Act, will join the already-announced Wet Leg and Sam Smith & Kim Petras.



Holding the title of having the biggest selling UK album and single of 2022, Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music. Harry’s House was released in May of last year, debuting at No. 1 on the UK Album Charts, US Billboard 200 and over 12 countries around the world - and has remained in the UK Top Ten Album Chart since release. His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world’s top-ten best-selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history. His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released, making it Harry’s second US Number One album, and made chart history providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically trading sales data in 1991. Since launching his solo career, he has gained prestigious accolades including, two BRIT awards, a Grammy award, an Ivor Novello Award, an American Music Award and many others across the world, in addition to being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.



Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows started in the US in September 2021 and since then he has played to a combined audience of more than two million people. Love On Tour will continue worldwide this summer, arriving in Europe in May supported by Wet Leg, hitting UK shores on June 11 in Glasgow going on to play four nights at Wembley Stadium.



Nominations for the 2023 BRIT Awards were announced last week, with Harry and Wet Leg both nominated for four awards. Other artists nominated for multiple awards include Aitch, Arctic Monkeys, Beyoncé, Cat Burns, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Eliza Rose, Lizzo, Nova Twins, Sam Smith, Stormzy, Taylor Swift.



The winners of the four genre categories - Rock/Alternative Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act, Pop/R&B Act - will be determined by a public vote via TikTok, which will open this coming Thursday 19th January at midday.



The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday 11th February - the first time the show will be held on a Saturday in its history - broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from The O2 arena, and hosted by Mo Gilligan.



This year the BRIT award has been designed by Slawn, the Nigerian-born, London-based artist known for his large-scale canvases filled with a blend of caricature like pop figures and bold colourful forms, who follows in the footsteps of an illustrious list of creatives including Dame Vivienne Westwood, Sir Peter Blake, Tracey Emin, Dame Zaha Hadid, Sir David Adjaye and Es Devlin and Yinka Ilori, who have all previously imbued the iconic BRIT award with their own unique and artistic flair and vision.



R&B girl group FLO have already been announced as the winners of the 2023 Rising Star award, celebrating another future star of British music.



2023 will mark 30 years of ITV as broadcast partner, 25 years of Mastercard as headline sponsor and 13 years with the show held at The O2 arena. All three long-standing partners support The BRITs’ ambition to host an unforgettable and far-reaching evening of live music and entertainment that, additionally, helps raise money for The BRIT Trust, the charitable arm of the awards, who distribute funds to charities that promote education and well-being through music, including The BRIT School and Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy.



Mastercard returns as headline partner of The BRIT Awards for the 25th year, bringing cardholders closer to their passion for music through a range of BRITs experiences. This year, Mastercard will continue to partner with The BRIT School to celebrate and give a platform to the next generation of creative talent and will again sponsor the much sought after Mastercard Album of the Year award, as well as Song of the Year with Mastercard.



YouTube Music is the Official Digital Music Partner and will bring fans closer to the BRITs than ever before. As the home of the official livestream on YouTube, audiences around the world will be able to watch the whole journey of the BRITs unfold, from the nominations, through the run-up, to the awards themselves and the performances on demand afterwards. Fans will also be able to watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage on the night on YouTube Shorts, a short-form video experience right on YouTube, as well as listening to their favourite artists' playlists on YouTube Music.



Further campaign announcements will be unveiled in the coming weeks.



