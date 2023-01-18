Fall Out Boy's new album is 'made with love'

Fall Out Boy's new album was "made with love".

Frontman Patrick Stump has admitted it was important to create a follow-up to 2018's 'Mania' that can be "savoured" by fans.

Speaking at the 2023 iHeart Radio ALTer Ego festival at the weekend, he said of the five-year wait for the LP: “It’s so wild that it’s been that long [since 'Mania'].

“It didn’t really feel that long, and we’ve been kind of tossing ideas around for this record since then. But it was really important to me that we made something that we savoured … we wanted to make this like you’re making dinner for your family, you know?”

Bassist Pete Wentz quipped: "So nuggets and fries in the air-fryer together!"

Patrick continued: “(Laughs) No. I’m saying something you make with love, that you’re really putting a lot into. Like nuggets!”

So far, after many cryptic teasers, the band has announced the single 'Love From The Other Side', which is released on Wednesday (18.01.23).

The release date came as the band sent seashells to fans including Oli Sykes to tease their new album.

The Bring Me The Horizon frontman was among those who received the bizarre gift from the 'Sugar We're Going Down' hitmakers as part of their cryptic campaign.

Sharing a picture of his package from the pop punk megastars, he wrote on Instagram: "Wtf what is this [and] why is it at my house".

The shell had "1 of 13" written in the middle, while there was an accompanying letter on headed paper which read: "A Homeboy's Life".

Dated January 19, 2023, it also included the message "Love from the otherside", and was signed off with the initials of the band members and the group's name.

Earlier this month, the band - also made up of Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley - continued to tease record with a letter to fans promising "more than a gold watch" is in the pipeline.

In an email sent to their loyal followers, entitled 'A Homeboy's Life', they cryptically pondered: "Here we are finishing another spin around the sun, a cosmic twirl. Still trying to get free of everything we're supposed to be.

"But before the champagnes gone warm and flat, Glitter to dust, squinted eyes at the new year sun: Let's prime the engine and take it out for another magic trip.

"We spent the last year jamming ideas in a tiny room [and] can't wait to share them with you."

FOB then hinted that fans won't have too long to wait, and thanked them "for always sticking around".

Back in November, the 'Centuries' rockers took out an advert in the Chicago Tribute newspaper teasing their upcoming - as yet unannounced - eighth studio album.

The ad was on a black background and read "FOB 8" followed by the words: "If you build it, they will come."