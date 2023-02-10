The Rolling Stones serve up live version of Wild Horses

The Rolling Stones have shared a live version of ‘Wild Horses’ from their greatest hits-style LP 'GRRR Live!'.



The slow-burner featured on the 1971 LP 'Sticky Fingers', but was released the prior by the Flying Burrito Brothers, as Sir Mick Jagger and co were unsure whether it was worthy of being recorded.



In 2018, the iconic rock 'n' roll band was joined on stage by Florence Welch to perform the folky blues number at their London Stadium concert, and it went down a storm with the crowd.



Guitarist Keith Richards previously said of recording the tune: "If there is a classic way of Mick and me working together this is it. I had the riff and chorus line, Mick got stuck into the verses. Just like 'Satisfaction', 'Wild Horses# was about the usual thing of not wanting to be on the road, being a million miles from where you want to be."



This live version, however, was recorded during the group's 50th-anniversary tour in 2012.



A decade ago on December 15, the band took to the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the last of four shows in New York state as part of the '50 And Counting Tour'.



The now iconic concert - which has been re-edited and remixed for the upcoming release - featured guest appearances from the likes of Bruce Springsteen on 'Tumbling Dice', and Lady Gaga on 'Gimme Shelter'.



Other surprise stars included The Black Keys ('Who Do You Love?'), Gary Clark Jr. and John Mayer ('Going Down') and Mick Taylor ('Midnight Rambler').



The show aired on pay-per-view in 2012 but hasn't been available to fans until now, with various formats due to drop on February 10, 2023.



As well as three LP packages - black, white and red - there will also be a double CD version, as well as options for a double CD edition with either a BluRay or DVD of the gig.



As well as the show in full, three tracks from the December 13 show - also in Newark - will be available as bonus features on the DVD and Blu-Ray editions.



Those three bonus tracks will be a collaboration with John Mayer on 'Respectable', as well as performances of 'Gimme Shelter' and 'Around And Around'.



The Rolling Stones' 'GRRR Live!' will be released on multiple physical and digital formats by Mercury Studios on February 10, 2023.







GRR Live! Track Listing:







CD1







1. 'Get Off Of My Cloud'



2. 'The Last Time'



3. 'It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)'



4. 'Paint It Black'



5. 'Gimme Shelter' (with Lady Gaga)



6. 'Wild Horses'



7. 'Going Down' (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)



8. 'Dead Flowers'



9. 'Who Do You Love?' (with The Black Keys)



10. 'Doom And Gloom'



11. 'One More Shot'



12. 'Miss You'



13. 'Honky Tonk Women'



14. 'Band Introductions'







CD2







1. 'Before They Make Me Run'



2. 'Happy'



3. 'Midnight Rambler' (with Mick Taylor)



4. 'Start Me Up'



5. 'Tumbling Dice' (with Bruce Springsteen)



6. 'Brown Sugar'



7. 'Sympathy For the Devil'



8. 'You Can't Always Get What You Want'



9. 'Jumpin' Jack Flash'



10. '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction'