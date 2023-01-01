Big Hit Music confirms Jimin's debut solo album is in the works

Big Hit Music has confirmed Jimin's debut solo album is in the works.

Following Sports Donga's report that the 27-year-old BTS star is planning to release the LP February, the South Korean music label has insisted there's no date to share as of yet but confirmed its existence.

In a statement issued to MyDaily, Big Hit said: “Details will be announced once the schedule is finalised."

The confirmation comes days after Jimin released his latest track with Taeyang of Big Bang, 'Vibe'.

Last year, Jimin was in the studio with Ariana Grande's producer.

The BTS star has been dropping hints here and there about his upcoming solo music, including working with studio wizard TBHits - whose real name is Thomas Brown - and BTS collaborators Pdogg and GHSTLOOP in Los Angeles.

Alongside studio snaps, Thomas wrote: "Great times with my brothers. Jimin is amazing."

TBHits worked with pop superstar Ariana on all six of her studio albums, while he's also worked with Meghan Trainor.

Producer Mr. Franks and Taylor Hill, Summer Walker's co-writer, were also at the session.

Taylor captioned one of the same pictures on his own page: "what happened today was legendary. #jimin. (sic)"

Jimin has already had a number of solo hits in his native South Korea, including 2016's 'Lie', 2017's 'Serendipity' and 2020's 'Filter'.

And recently, he featured on the soundtrack to the South Korean TV drama 'Our Blues', teaming up with Ha Sung-woon on the duet 'With You'.

After releasing the song in June, Jimin revealed he was hard at work figuring out how he'd like to present his new "image".

He said: "I decided to just keep going straight through, staying together with the producers.

"I think we'll basically always be together for around a month. We met a few times and were talking about what messages and what kind of appearance or image I want to get across."

So far, J-hope, Jin and RM have released solo albums, leaving fans waiting to see when Suga, V and Jungkook will release theirs.