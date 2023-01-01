Lana Del Rey delays LP and unveils track-listing

Lana Del Rey has slightly delayed her upcoming LP, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’.

The 37-year-old actress was due to put out her ninth studio album on March 10, but it's now been pushed back until March 24.

Lana made the announcement on her private Instagram page, where she also shared the track-listing and eye-popping topless artwork.

The record - which will act as the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Blue Banisters’ and ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ - includes features from Father John Misty, Bleachers and Tommy Genesis.

Last month, Lana seemingly threw shade at her ex Sean Larkin by only promoting the album in his hometown.

The 'Born To Die' hitmaker had a billboard erected in the police officer's home city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, advertising ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the 'Video Games' singer posted a selfie of herself in a car with the billboard seen in the background.

The picture was posted on the star's private Instagram account and had the caption: “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa."

And when asked by a fan why she chose Tulsa, she replied: “It’s. Personal.”

Lana's fans have praised her for her level of pettiness.

One commented on the screenshot of the post shared on Reddit: “God I need this level of petty-strength, advertising your album probably about how sad you are in your ex’s hometown – only Lana, this is why I love her."

Lana had already released the title track on Sean's birthday (07.12.22).

She spent a lot of time with Sean in his hometown.

In a profile with the New York Times, Sean said: "When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses. We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that. Normal things couples do with their friends."

They started dating in September 2019, but went their separate ways in March 2020.

However, it was said to be amicable between them.

Lana said: "We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now."

The 37-year-old star is known for her heartbreaking lyrics about tragic romances.

The ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ track-listing:

1. ‘The Grants’

2. ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’

3. ‘Sweet’

4. ‘AW’

5. ‘Judah Smith Interlude’

6. ‘Candy Necklace’

7. ‘Jon Batiste Interlude’

8. ‘Kintsugi’

9. ‘Fingertips’

10. ‘Paris, Texas’

11. ‘Grandfather Please Stand On The Shoulders Of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing’

12. ‘Let The Light In (feat. Father John Misty)’

13. ‘Margaret (feat. Bleachers)’

14. ‘Fishtail’

15. ‘Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)’

16. ‘Taco Truck x VB’