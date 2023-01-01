Navarone Garibaldi pays tribute to 'big sister' Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother Navarone Garibaldi has paid tribute to the late star.



The singer-songwriter, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, suffered a heart attack at her California home last Thursday and died in hospital later that day. She was 54.



On Friday, musician Navarone - the son of Priscilla and former partner Marco Garibaldi - took to Instagram to post an emotional message honouring his "big sister".



"I hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side," he wrote alongside a snap of him and his sibling. "I know the past couple years weren't easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I'm sending love and prayers for your journey home.



To conclude, the 35-year-old added: "I still can't believe this, I'm lost for words. Love you sis."



Lisa Marie is survived by her mother and three daughters; Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.



Her son Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.