Maren Morris 'so sorry' for homophobia in country music

Maren Morris has apologised for homophobia in country music.

The Bones singer acted as a guest judge on an episode of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, season 15.

During the episode, the 32-year-old, who has frequently used her platform to call out anti-LGBTQ behaviour, acknowledged the industry's occasional homophobic attitudes in the country music scene. She also apologised to the show’s contestants.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry,” she commented, via ET Canada. “And I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So, I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me.”

Following a cheer, the singer added, “I’m gonna cry, I need to go.”

Later, the official Ru Paul’s Drag Race Instagram account reposted a clip of the moment, captioning the video, “We love an ally! So grateful @marenmorris stopped by #Untucked to support our Queens with this heartfelt message.”

Morris sparked controversy last year when she publicly criticised Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, for her transphobic comments.

In response to the backlash, Morris released merchandise emblasoned with the phrase "lunatic country music person" and pledged to donate proceeds to Trans Lifeline and GLAAD's Transgender Media Program.

Morris also recently took to social media to challenge Candace Cameron Bure's stance on traditional marriages within the faith-based Great American Family network.

In an Instagram post, Morris referenced Bure's Full House character DJ Tanner and called for her to "make DJ gay again."