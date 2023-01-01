NEWS Justin Bieber forgets lyrics to hit’ Stay’ Newsdesk Share with :





In a viral video, Justin Bieber was caught out as he forgot his own lyrics to his hit ‘Stay’ with The Kid LAROI.



The video, which has been viewed by 3.1 million people, shows the ‘Baby’ singer on stage with a drink in his hand as he belted out the track to his adoring fans.



A guitarist can be heard in the background alongside the two vocalists, with Bieber attempted the lyrics before adding “Cause I don’t remember the words and that’s crazy”.



Despite the blunder, and a chuckling security guard in the background, the performance received a positive response across TikTok:



One user wrote: “His vocals are everything guys”



Another wrote: “ You can barely notice he forgot the lyrics because of how perfect he handled it”



A third penned: “Even messing up and forgetting he made it sound soo good”