John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are new parents again.



During a private concert on Friday, the All of Me singer announced that his TV personality wife had given birth.



According to People, John revealed that he and Chrissy welcomed “the little baby this morning” and declared: “What a blessed day.”



And while he hadn’t yet slept, the 44-year-old claimed he was still feeling “energised”.



John and Chrissy, 37, have not yet divulged the name or sex of the infant.



The pair also share six-year-old daughter Luna and son Miles, four.



Chrissy suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020 and has since been open about her in vitro fertilisation (IVF) journey.



After confirming the baby news last August, John commented: “We're all excited, and, you know, my kids are old enough to really be aware of what’s happening, so they’re really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives.”



John and Chrissy wed in 2013.