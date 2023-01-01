NEWS Can Miley Cyrus get her Flowers and deny RAYE a return to Number 1? Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



RAYE’s path to reclaiming Number 1 this week just got a little tricky. While Escapism. is on track to return to the top of the Official Singles Chart, Miley Cyrus is coming in hot.



With her comeback single Flowers, Miley has her sights set on this week’s highest new entry (2), but can she go all the way and challenge RAYE for Number 1?



Creepin’ by producer Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd and 21 Savage has been rising steadily over the last few weeks, and now it could finally leap into the Top 10 for the first time (10).



Dance hits are on the rise! Both Joel Corry & Tom Grennan’s Lionheart (Fearless) (16) and Tiësto & Tate McRae’s 10:35 (17) could reach new peaks.

