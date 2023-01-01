NEWS Martin Kemp: 'I’ve never thought of myself as a singer' Newsdesk Share with :





The secret is finally out! Greatest Hits Radio’s very own Martin Kemp was unmasked, alongside wife Shirlie, on Saturday night’s episode of The Masked Singer. He spoke to Rossie on the station’s Breakfast Show this morning about his experience as one half of Cat and Mouse:



On the judge’s feedback and the joy of singing: ‘The judge’s feedback I thought was really fair. They said ‘the Mouse could sing, and the Cat was struggling’ and I thought that was fair! I’ve never thought of myself as a singer, but I love doing it because when you sing at the top of your lungs you get this incredible endorphin push. That’s why people sing at football, sing in church, because you feel so great doing it, and that’s what I experienced. And I promise you guys, so many people out there say I never sing because I can’t, just do it, be it on your own or whatever, sort out what key you can sing in and sing along to your records because it makes you feel great!’



Had they told children Roman and Harley?: ‘Did the kids know? Nobody knew we were doing it! You are absolutely sworn to secrecy, you have to sign an NDA, an actual legal document, to say you will not tell anyone. But you don’t want to anyway, you don’t want to ruin the surprise - that’s what it’s all about. if you’re going to do it you’ve got to commit to these things and you’ve got to be willing to go with it and that was part of the fun, keeping it a surprise.’



On the Cat costume: ‘It was so hot in that costume I can’t tell you! You can only spend three minutes at the most in that mask because it is so hot. And they come along and they feed you and give you drinks up a straw, as if you’re in a space capsule and you’re going to the moon. It feels isolating and was quite difficult to sing in, but it was a lot of fun, really hard at points, but so much fun.’



Listen to Martin’s chat with Rossie at greatesthitsradio.co.uk