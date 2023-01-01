'Difficult' Sky Ferreira frustrated over lack of music release

Sky Ferreira claims her career has "stalled" because she has been branded "difficult".



The 30-year-old singer hasn't released an album since 'Night Time, My Time' in 2013, though she has been teasing the follow-up,'Masochism', for several years, but all that has materialised from her has been 2019 single 'Downhill Lullaby' and last year's 'Don't Forget'.



And now, Sky has shared a clip of a song, which dated back to 2019, and claimed she's "frustrated" about her career seemingly being on hold indefinitely.



She wrote alongside the clip: “I WANT TO PUT THIS OUT.”



She then added on her Instagram Story: “I TRIED TO PUT THIS SONG OUT FOREVER AGO. This is not my fault + it’s not a conspiracy or whatever.



“I am not a hysterical/lying/lazy lunatic. I can pull up performances from 2014 of unreleased singles too. This is beyond f***** up. I am so frustrated + over it (sic)".



Sky then claimed she has had no choice but to be "difficult", even though it hasn't been received well.



She wrote: “Being ‘difficult’ or ‘high strung’ doesn’t give people the right to damage + stall my career. I am in a DIFFICULT situation + I have to be ‘difficult’ to get through it.



“I have to protect my work + myself somehow? A lot of it is not being allowed to say or do anything I want/need without it being dismissed. The thing I actively tried to avoid happens + it somehow gets reversed.”



The 'Everything is Embarrassing' singer was just 18 when she released her first singles and she previously said she felt "trapped" as a young artist because so many people had ideas about her image.



She said: "In the music industry, everyone’s trying to mould you. They have an idea of what you should be.



“People get greedy. When I was younger, I got cornered in situations where it was like, ‘You have to do this,’ and I didn’t know better.



"It was just different back then... The internet was there, but it wasn’t this thing that people had figured out.



"I used it to my advantage – that really helped me get my stuff out. But I’ve been shelved so many times."