Gabrielle Aplin owes her career to The Power Of Love cover

Gabrielle Aplin will never stop playing her cover of 'The Power Of Love' for fans.

The singer-songwriter shot to fame after her John Lewis television commercial cover of Frankie Goes to Hollywood's 80s classic topped the charts in the UK, and despite getting "bored" of performing the song, she would never do her fans a disservice by dropping it from her setlist.

In an interview with Music Week, she said: “There was a time when I was just bored of playing that song because I’d done it so much. But I can’t say that I would have the career I have now if it wasn’t for that [song]. And I do love it, so I just got over myself. Six years ago I went to see Damien Rice at the Palladium and he didn’t play Cannonball. And obviously, that’s his artistic right but I was like, ‘We are all here and you know we want that song!’ So I was like, ‘Do you know what? I’m going to play 'The Power Of Love' and I’m going to f****** appreciate it.’”

Gabrielle has just returned with her fourth studio album, 'Phosphorescent', and it's the first time she felt like she had full control as an artist.

She explained: “When I made my first album [2013's 'English Rain'] with [producer] Mike Spencer, it’s not that I didn’t know what I was doing, but it was my first time, so all these amazing, mad things were happening and I was just rolling with it. Working with him again this time felt like doing it all again – but as an adult and with experience and hindsight. I feel really excited because I had such an amazing time recording it. It was probably the best experience making any kind of project I’ve ever had, mainly because I was left to be an artist in a really traditional way.”