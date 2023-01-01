Keith Urban likes to get feedback from fans after shows

Keith Urban sends members of his team into the crowd after his shows to get feedback from the fans.

The country music star revealed in an interview with Billboard that he sometimes sends his video team to interview audience members after a concert so he can find out why they came to the show, which songs they liked, and which tunes they wanted him to play.

"Sometimes I would send my videographers out to interview the audience afterwards, because I'm curious about what people like about the show and maybe what songs they missed and that sort of thing," he explained. "I started doing that a few tours (ago) because it helps me figure out if there's some songs people want to hear that we didn't do.

"One of the questions I would ask of people that have never seen us was what made you want to come and hear us, and a lot of times it was, 'Well, my friend told me I really needed (to) come see the show.' So it was people dragging people along that created this new audience."

Keith spent a great deal of 2022 on the road touring America and he noticed that he had a greater proportion of new fans in the audience than usual.

"I've been shocked night after night of how many new people were there. And early on, I started asking people, 'Hands up. Who's never seen us play before?' And sometimes a third of the hands would go up. It was amazing. I've never seen that before," he gushed.