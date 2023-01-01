Bono and The Edge's new documentary

U2's Bono and The Edge are set to release a new documentary.

The musicians have been working with presenters David Letterman on 'Bono and The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman', which will air on Disney Plus.

Letterman will join the pair in their native Ireland, culminating in a U2 concert in Dublin.

He said in a statement: "Recently, I won a radio contest. Winner gets to visit Dublin with Bono and The Edge (radio contest part not true, but I feel like a winner).

"They showed me around, introduced me to their musician friends, and performed some of their greatest songs in a small venue. It’s a great tour. Get in touch with them – I’m told there are still availabilities. I’m the luckiest man on the planet. (There are no availabilities)."

The documentary has been directed by Morgan Neville.

It is set for release on March 17, the same day U2's new compilation album ‘Songs Of Surrender’, featuring “reimagined and re-recorded” songs is released.

The record will feature 40 songs split across four albums - one named after each of U2's four members; Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen and Adam Clayton - all curated and produced by The Edge.

He said: "Hearing the songs interact, and finding the running orders for the four albums was really thrilling; finding the surprising segues, getting a chance to DJ. Once we had four distinct albums it was easy to see who would be the figurehead for each one.”