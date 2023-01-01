Shakira in shock over Session 53 success

Shakira is in shock over the success of her new single.

The 45-year-old singer collaborated with Bizarrap on 'Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53', which takes aim at her ex Gerard Piqué, 35, and his new partner, Clara Chia Marti, 23, and Shakira admitted she is surprised by its worldwide success.

She wrote on Instagram: "What for me was a catharsis and a relief, I never thought I would get straight to number one in the world at 45 years old and in Spanish.

"I want to embrace the millions of women who stand up to the ones who make us feel insignificant.

"Women who stand up for what they feel and think, and raise their hand when they disagree, while others raise eyebrows.

"They are my inspiration

"And this achievement is not mine but everyone else's.

"We gotta get up 70 times 7.

"Not as society tells us, but in the way we can think of, which serves us to get ahead for our children, our parents and for those who need us and hope in us."

Shakira and Gerard - who have sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, together - announced their split in June after 11 years together.

Sharkira's scathing song, features lyrics including: "It's a necessary goodbye. What used to be incredible became routine.

"Your lips don't taste of anything to me. Now it's the complete opposite.

"You left me because of your narcissism. You forgot what you used to be.

"Distant with your attitude, and that filled me with worry. You didn't give even half. I know I gave more than you."