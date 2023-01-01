KISS have music vault full of material for more Off The Soundboard releases

Gene Simmons says KISS have an "awful lot of material" for many more 'Off The Soundboard' releases.

The glam metal group launched the bootleg live series with the recording of their Tokyo 2001 concert at the Tokyo Dome last year.

They followed that with 'Des Moines 1977', 'Donington 1996', and 'Virginia Beach 2004', and fans can expect many more live albums to be released in multiple formats.

Asked by Vintage Guitar Magazine if more instalments are on the cards, Gene replied: "Yeah. We have a large, temperature-controlled vault. There's an awful lot of of material in there.

"It's always just about having some downtime to go in there and say, 'Let's see what we've got.'"

Last week, the official KISS Instagram account also asked which tours fans would like to see next.

The post read: "KISS – Off The Soundboard is our official live bootleg series. Des Moines 1977, Donington 1996, Tokyo 2001, and Virginia Beach 2004 were the first 4 releases. What tours do you want released next, #KISSARMY?"

The 'Rock and Roll All Nite' band - also comprising Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer - will bow out of touring after completing their 'End of the Road’ farewell tour this year.

Co-frontman and bassist Gene, 73, recently insisted KISS will "continue" beyond touring.

The 'Detroit Rock City' hitmaker suggested this isn't the last time fans will see them in their black makeup.

He said: “KISS the touring band will stop. But the touring band. KISS will continue in other ways. I have no problems with four deserving 20-year-olds sticking the makeup back on and hiding their identity.”

KISS first announced their retirement way back in 2000, and with 2023 set to mark the end of their touring career, it's the longest farewell in musical history.