Adam Lambert announces exclusive one-off album launch party show at London's KOKO

Today, Grammy-nominated international superstar Adam Lambert has announced an exclusive one-off album launch party show at London’s KOKO on 27th February 2023.



Fans can pre-order any format of Adam’s upcoming album High Drama from his store before 12pm on the 17th January 2023 to be entered into an exclusive pre-sale. Pre-sale begins 18th January 2023. General on-sale begins 20th January 2023 at 9am below.



High Drama, set for release on 24th February 2023, marks Adam’s first cover album and the first album via his new deal with Warner Music. The diverse collection of songs span from his new single, ‘Holding Out for a Hero’,(listen here), a glam-rock retelling of Bonnie Tyler’s 1980’s classic, to modern hits like a rock-leaning rendition of Lana Del Rey’s ‘West Coast’, each song showcasing Adam’s unmatched vocal talent.



High Drama kickstarts the next chapter in Adam Lambert’s solo career, and of course draws on his well-known penchant for HIGH DRAMA! An artist comfortable in his own skin, being well and truly himself, and loving every minute.



