Kanye West marries Yeezy designer Bianca Censori

Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori.



Sources connected to the couple told TMZ that the rapper recently tied the knot with Bianca in a private ceremony. However, the union may not be legally binding as they have reportedly not filed a marriage certificate.



Kanye was spotted wearing a wedding ring when he and Bianca arrived at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday. Sources told the publication the band "symbolises his commitment" to Bianca following the secret ceremony.



According to her LinkedIn profile, Bianca has worked at Kanye's Yeezy clothing and footwear brand since 2020 in the roles of Architectural Designer and Head of Architecture.



Kanye, 45, was spotted having lunch with Bianca, then called a "mystery blonde", inside the Waldorf Astoria on Monday.



He released a song called Censori Overload, seemingly a tribute to his new partner, last month.



The marriage report comes two months after Kanye finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children. They parted ways in 2021 after almost seven years of marriage.



Kanye, also known as Ye, has yet to publicly confirm the speculation.