Jamie Lynn Spears to reunite with original Zoey 101 cast for TV movie

Jamie Lynn Spears has signed on for a TV movie reuniting the original cast of Zoey 101.

Jamie Lynn will reprise her role of Zoey Brooks for the Paramount+ movie Zoey 102, the film follow-up to the Nickelodeon comedy series which ran from 2005 to 2008.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA (Pacific Coast Academy) family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," she said in a statement. "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

Jamie Lynn will join original castmates Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen), and Jack Salvatore Jr. (Mark Del Figgalo).

Original series creator Dan Schneider will not be involved in the new project, a Paramount+ representative told The New York Post. The Nickelodeon producer has previously been accused of misconduct and "sexualising" teenagers while working at the company.

Victoria Justice, Austin Butler and Alexa Nikolas will also not be returning. Alexa has previously spoken out about her "traumatising" experiences in child acting.

Onscreen, the Zoey 101 characters will reunite for a wedding set in the present day, 18 years after the show debuted.

Zoey 102, which is currently filming in North Carolina, is expected to premiere later this year on Paramount+.