Taylor Swift performs Anti-Hero for first time during surprise cameo at The 1975's concert

Taylor Swift performed her latest single Anti-Hero live for the first time during a surprise appearance at The 1975's concert in London on Thursday night.



The Shake It Off singer surprised the audience at London's O2 Arena by appearing onstage by herself during the show's interlude. The crowd went wild as she entered through a side door in the concert's suburban home set accompanied by the message "guest starring... Taylor Swift."



Wearing a sequinned minidress, Taylor picked up an acoustic guitar and asked the crowd, "Is it OK if I sing? I was thinking of doing one I never played live before."



The 33-year-old went on to perform Anti-Hero, the chart-topping lead single from her new album Midnights. She completed her solo acoustic set with a cover of The 1975's 2013 single The City.



According to NME, towards the end of the track, she asked the crowd, "Are you having a nice Thursday night?"



After they responded with cheers, she added, "Same."



Taylor is no stranger to making surprise appearances during London concerts - she joined Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and The National's Aaron Dessner to perform their collaboration Exile in October and teamed up with her close friends in Haim to deliver a rendition of the band's track Gasoline in July.



Taylor will perform Anti-Hero on her upcoming The Eras Tour, which kicks off in America in March. The trek marks her first tour in five years.